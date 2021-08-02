Police need help identifying body found in pond near Aurelius Township home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Detectives are still trying to identify a body found in a pond near a home in Aurelius township on Saturday.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find answers.
When 6 News was on the scene Saturday there were several first responders, including the Mason Fire Department, and thee ICSO’s dive team.
Now ICSO is asking the public for help identifying this victim and to figure out what happened.
It all started on Saturday when a homeowner saw a body floating in a pond near their property and immediately contacted police.
Around 4:00 p.m. Ingham County deputies responded to South Onondaga road in Aurelius Township.
The crews on scene found the body and removed it from the pond and took it away for an autopsy.
The Sheriff confirmed the victim was a man today, and also said that the body was in the water for some time so it’s hard for them to identify.
Police are looking through missing person records to solve this case, but Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said it may take time to find answers.
“The first two big steps in any investigation like this is one identify the deceased, and two the cause of death. Neither one of those we know right now,” Wriggelsworth said. “It’s important that if the public knows anything about this case or has been missing a family member to contact us and we’ll proceed from there.”
Police said there is no threat to the public, and this is an ongoing investigation.
If you know any information, you can call ICSO at 517-676-2431.