JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding 74-year-old Edward Echler.

He was last seen at 4:30 PM on Friday in downtown Hanover.

Echler is 5’2″ and 100 pounds. He is also a dementia patient.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department 517-768-7900.