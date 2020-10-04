Police officer shot and killed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Police Officer was killed Saturday in a shooting near Yaupon Drive and 14th Ave. South, according to Police Chief Amy Prock.

According to an incident report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department were responding to a domestic call around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Shots were exchanged between a man and the officers in the 400 block of 14th Ave. South, according to police.

One officer died in the shooting and another officer was shot during the incident and taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SLED.

Prock said Officer Jacob Hancher died in the shooting. Hancher was a four-year Community Officer and served as a Police Officer for under one year.

Hancher was also a volunteer with Horry County Fire Rescue.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

The reports says that following the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was discovered dead and no other injuries were reported.

This is the first time the Myrtle Beach Police Department has lost an officer since 2002.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

