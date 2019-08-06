Police respond to false reports of an active shooter in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Effective immediately U.S. and Michigan flags will be displayed at half-staff throughout Michigan to honor the victims of the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The governors order is set for state buildings, grounds, and facilities until sunset on Thursday, August 8th.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

On Saturday, a gunman killed 20 people and sent another two dozen to the hospital in El Paso. The next morning another gunman killed at least nine and injured 27 people in Dayton. The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the Texas and Ohio by lowering flags to half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, August 9th.