Police respond to false reports of an active shooter in Michigan

The Detroit Police Department is alerting the community that a social media post on Facebook and Instagram about active shooters in Detroit, Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids is not true.
“During a time where the county is mourning the loss of scores of innocent people, due to recent mass shootings, spreading false information such as this is malicious, it’s reckless and irresponsible,” the Detroit Police Department Facebook Post added.
The false posts say things like “they are knocking on doors waiting to hear noise or a light to turn on to start shooting” or “DO NOT TAKE UBER OF LYFT.”
