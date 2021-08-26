Police respond to gunfire at Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus







UPDATE: 8/26/21 @ 2:45 p.m. (WLNS)– 6 News has learned police are investigating a crash, that led to shots fired at the Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence campus.

Several people are reportedly hurt in the incident. Police were chasing a suspect who is now in custody.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police are on the scene of an incident at the Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence campus.

It’s not clear what officers are investigating, but the 6 News team on scene reports a number of officers, including Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

According to a 6 News source, a suspect is in custody. That suspect is reportedly not affiliated with Sparrow Hospital but ran into the building, and at least one shot was fired.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.