Police search for suspect who broke into shop and took car in DeWitt Township

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in DeWitt Charter Township say they’re looking for a person, who broke into Redline Auto, took keys and stole a customer’s vehicle.

Redline auto is located near State Road and Old U.S. 27.

Police say the theft happened on May 18th, a time was not provided, but as you can see in the photos it was before it got dark outside, and appears to be around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on this person, or the break-in should contact Detective Schaberg at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.