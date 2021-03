BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Boulder are searching for what has been described as an active shooter situation.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive for reports of a man shot in his vehicle.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police say.

Boulder police confirm the situation and are telling everyone to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch live coverage from FOX31 NOW above.