Police searching for bodies of missing couple at state game area in Portage

Police search for the bodies of Gary and Laura Johnson at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage. (Feb. 12, 2021)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they it’s likely they’ll find one or both of the bodies of a missing Portage couple in a state game area located just miles from the couple’s home.

Investigators, along with Western Michigan University’s archeological team and the Kalamazoo crime lab, are searching an area of the Gourdneck State Game Area off Vanderbilt Avenue in Portage, just east of US-131.

That’s where Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold says police think they’ll find at least one of the bodies of Gary and Laura Johnson, who’ve been missing since last week.

Armold says investigators received information Thursday night which led them to search the wooded area. He wouldn’t elaborate on that information early Friday afternoon.

The Johnsons have been missing since Feb. 3. When police went to the couple’s home on Romence Road in Portage on Tuesday, they say they found “signs of violence,” though they wouldn’t clarify what exactly those signs were.

Two days later, police still can’t find a reasonable explanation for where the pair may be. Their son, Nick Johnson, has been arrested on unrelated weapons charges. Police are treating him as a person of interest in his parents’ disappearance.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates this afternoon.