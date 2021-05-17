BREAKING: Police surround home with rifles in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There is a heavy police presence in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street in Lansing.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, both the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police are responding.

Officers can be seen holding rifles, and a k-9 unit is present.

“Officers can be heard telling someone to leave the house, and they won’t leave the area until they do,” said Assitant Chief Photographer Connor Wilton.

It’s not known at this time what lead to the situation.

It’s advised drivers avoid the area if possible.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.