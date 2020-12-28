POLICE: 19-year-old female shot, killed in Jackson Monday morning

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)— A 19-year-old female has died following a shooting in the 500 block of West Franklin Street Monday morning.

According to the Jackson Police Department, shortly after 4 A.M., they received a call about a possible shooting, when officers got on scene they found the 19-year-old with a single gunshot wound.

The Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.