Poll: Biden maintains lead over Trump for Michigan’s electoral votes

Joe Biden maintains an 8 point lead over Donald Trump with 46 days to go until Election Day.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA.

The poll shows the Democrat and former vice president with the support of 48% of those asked. The incumbent Republican president got 40%. Five percent said they’d back a third party candidate and 7% were undecided or refused to say.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in this election. Trump won the Great Lakes state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. Whoever wins it in November will get 16 electoral votes.

While the margin of Biden’s lead is slightly smaller than a similar poll released last month, Trump’s percentage of support remains the same. That could be because the poll shows concerns about both his leadership and the state of the country.

Just 27% of those asked thought the country was headed in the “right direction” – while two-thirds (67%), say America is on the “wrong track”.

Trump is also viewed favorably by 42% of those polled. His “unfavorable” number is 55%.

His job approval rating is similar: 43% of those asked give him positive marks for the job he is doing as president, while 57% gave him a negative rating.

Fewer than four in ten (38%) say the national economy is “excellent” or “pretty good”, while most of the rest (59%) say it’s “just fair” or “poor”.

The poll is a snapshot of how voters feel with less than 50 days before the election, which ends November 3rd.

The poll was conducted between September 10th and 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.