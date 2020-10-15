Poll: Gary Peters leads John James in Michigan U.S. Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With the November General election Just a couple of weeks away, a new poll shows Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Perter is holding on to his lead over Republican challenger John James.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

In that poll, 45% of respondents said they either had or if they were voting today, would cast their vote for Gary Peters, while 39% said their vote was going to John James. Another 5% said they would vote Third Party, and 11% said they were either undecided or refused to answer.

This poll differs from one conducted 4 weeks ago in September , that showed the incumbent Democrat with 45% of vote, and to the Republican challenger’s 41%.

The Michigan seat is important as control of the U.S. Senate is at stake. Right now, Republicans control the upper house. Democrats would have to pick up at least three seats if Biden were to win the White House (where his vice president would cast the tie-breaking vote).

While most political observers put the Great Lakes State in the “leans Democratic” column, they also say it’s one of the GOP’s best opportunities to pick up a state currently held by Democrats.

Michigan is also a presidential battleground state, since President Donald Trump won the state by less than 11,000 votes in 2016.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th