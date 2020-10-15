Poll: Michigan split on Sen. Gary Peters’ job rating

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–With the November General election Just a couple of weeks away, a new poll shows Michigan residents are split on the job of U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

According to voters, 37% say they’d give the sitting Democrat a positive job rating, while 43% say they’d give him a negative job rating. Meanwhile, 20% of people either refused to respond or were undecided on Peter’s job performance.

The poll also took a look at the name recognition of both Gary Peters and His republican opponent John James, 7% said they didn’t recognize the name of the Senator, while 10% say they didn’t recognize the name, John James.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th.

