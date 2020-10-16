Poll: Michiganders agree with MDHHS health orders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new poll out today shows, the majority of Michiganders agree, with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s decision, to act through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, following the supreme court’s ruling that removed her COVID-19 restrictions.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

Of those polled, 62% say they agree with the Governor taking that action to impose her COVID-19 restrictions, 30% say they disagree with that move, while 8% either refused to answer the questions or they were undecided.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order, restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and childcare facilities, placing capacity limitations on stores, bars and other public venues and providing for safer workplaces.

Under that order, masks must be worn at any gatherings occurring at businesses, offices, schools, childcare facilities, sporting events, and other non-residential events.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th