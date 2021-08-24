Pontiac man arraigned for beating homeless man, ‘clinging to life’

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Pontiac man was arraigned today after allegedly beating a homeless man. 37-year-old Rashaan Denee Redmomd is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder, which if convicted, carries up to life in prison.

Redmond was arrested yesterday after 2:30 p.m. by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

This viciousness of this beating is disturbing on so many levels,” Bouchard said. “This is one of

the most savage and senseless attacks I have ever seen. The victim was unconscious, clinging

to life and this suspect stands over him one last time and slaps his lifeless body, spits on

him and then simply drives away. It’s impossible to comprehend how anyone could do this to

another person.” Sheriff Michael Bouchard

According to the Oakland County Sheriff”s Office, the incident took place about 5 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco Gas Station, 45054 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac. Deputies arrived and found the homeless man unconscious, foaming at the mouth and having difficulty breathing.

Gas station’s surveillance footage showed the victim sitting in front of the station when Redmond pulled up in a gold-beige GMC Suburban with no license plate on it.

Redmond can be seen talking to the victim, offering him $1 to put air in his tires.

As the man is hunched over by the right front tire, Redmond became agitated and sucker

punched the victim in the head, which knocked him to the ground.

Redmond proceeded to kick and stomp at the victim’s head and face a dozen times before walking away. He then can be seen in the video returning, slapping the unconscious man before spitting on him and tossing the man’s belongings in the air.

Soon after, Redmond drives away from the station, leaving the man lying limp on the ground.

The 36-year-old homeless man listed his residence as Milford Township and Pontiac.

The man remains in critical condition with major brain trauma at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Detectives do not believe that Redmond and the victim knew one another.

Redmond is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.