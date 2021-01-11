Poor People’s Campaign raise awareness for the ‘needs of the homeless’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today dozens of people prepped their cars to join a caravan to raise awareness to key issues impacting the poor.

Decked with signs and messages, people gathered at the Capitol to bring attention to the challenges people in poverty face.

LeShawn Erby, one of the organizers of today’s event says issues like affordable ousing, criminal justice reform, and access to clean water disproportionately impact people living in poverty.

“We’re just raising awareness because if we don’t say something and do something nothing will change,” Erby said.

She says among the group’s top concerns are living conditions at Porter Senior Apartments. They also want to close the city jail as part of reallocation of funds. Plus put an end to service shutoffs by the Lansing Board of Water & Light.

BWL spokeswoman, Amy Adamy tells 6 News currently, no BWL residential electric or water customer is without service, as all customers who were previously shut-off have been restored.

She says all residential customers will remain restored through the shut-off moratorium, which is currently set through April 15. After that date BWL will reevaluate given the community’s status as it relates to COVID-19.

But Erby says, poverty isn’t an issue affecting just Lansing and it will take a village to find solutions.

“It’s happening all over the state,” Erby said. And we know if it happens to one it can happen to many. and it’s gonna take all of us to shut it down.”



