Pope in TED talk: Earth cannot be squeezed ‘like an orange’

FILE — In this Sept. 20, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. The pontiff on Saturday, Oct. 10 recorded a video message to a TED conference on climate change, that will be released later Saturday night. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has issued an urgent call to action to defend the planet and help the poor in his second TED talk.

The pontiff, known for his affinity for social media and technology, said in a videotaped message Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic had put a focus on the social-environmental challenge facing the globe.

He laid out three paths of action: promoting education about the environment “based on scientific data and an ethical approach,” assuring drinking water and an adequate food supply through sustainable agriculture, and promoting the transformation from fossil fuels to clean energy sources.

Francis said, “the earth must be taken care of, cultivated and protected; we cannot continue to squeeze it like an orange.”