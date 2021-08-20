Popular Cedar Point rollercoaster to remain closed for season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After an incident last weekend where a woman was hit by a piece of metal from a nearby ride, Cedar Point announced via Twitter and Facebook that ‘Top Thrill Dragster’ is closed for the park season.

According to post from Cedar Point’s Facebook, the park is working alongside “the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs, third party investigators, engineers and the ride’s manufacturer” to try and figure out what exactly happened with the coaster.

The park goes on to state that the safety of their guests is a “top priority” for them.

The guests injuries were serious. Currently, the woman’s current condition is unknown.