Popular Jackson rail gets a lighting upgrade

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)–Local walkers, runners, and bikers are about to be illuminated by new lighting that’s coming to the city of Jackson’s main pedestrian trail.

The Jackson City Council accepted a grant this week from the DNR to provide lighting for a two mile stretch of the MLK Equality Trail.

The DNR trust fund is provide $300,000 dollars to the lighting project, which will install lighting on the trail from West Prospect Street in the City of Jackson, to Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township.

The city plans to contribute $217,900 dollars to the project as well