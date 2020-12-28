Potterville Mayor’s Facebook posts raise concern

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS)— Mayor of Potterville, Bruce Kring’s Facebook posts are raising some eyebrows.

One says quote “Either we take power back or we will never be free again, no more asking nicely.”

Another reads… “When tyranny becomes law rebellion becomes duty.”



And this one makes reference to Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.

That’s not all, some posts Mayor Kring shared about the 2020 election have been flagged as false information

Mayor Gring said no to an on-camera interview, but shared this to his Facebook page.

It reads, “Channel 6 reporting on meme’s. How dare someone have a personal opinion.”



Community member Kyle Howard says he thinks the mayor should use social media more professionally.

“I think it’s maybe a little inappropriate for an elected official to be posting on social media in that way. a lot of things can be taken out of context and can ruffle a lot of feathers,” Howard said. “I think it causes more issues than fixing anything. “