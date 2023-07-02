The bad news is you did not win last night’s $493 million dollar Powerball jackpot.

The good news: no one else did, either.

That means $522 million dollars is up for grabs when the balls fall into the tumbler again on Monday night. It’s the second time this year that the jackpot has topped the $500 million mark.

Saturday’s numbers were 4-17-35-49-61 and the Powerball was 8.

If someone win the $522 million, it would be paid out over a number of years. If the winner opts for a one-time lump sum payment, they’d take home $269.6 million (before taxes).

Powerball ticket form (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Not only did no one match all 6 numbers to take home Saturday’s jackpot, no one even matched the first 5 numbers, which would have guaranteed a win of at least $1 million. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since April 19th.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292,201,338. The odds of matching the first five numbers are 1 in 11,688,054.

The Powerball is not the only national lottery game with a big jackpot. Since no one won the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $400 million (with a cash option of $205 million). The next drawing for the Mega Millions is on Tuesday night.

In July of 2022, someone won the Mega Millions game with a jackpot of $1.3 billion. No one has won the Mega Millions since April 18th.