Pres. Trump COVID-19 update raises doubt about time of diagnosis

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the Saturday morning update on Pres. Donald Trump’s condition after being hospitalized for COVID-19, the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis is being called into question.

During the conference, physician Dr. Sean Conley indicated that Trump was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” which would put the positive test earlier than early Friday morning, when the news was announced, according to the New York Times.

Presidential physician Dr. Conley: "Just 72 hours into the diagnosis" for the president, the medical team is "extremely happy with the progress the president has made." pic.twitter.com/f7kubmlwjS — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2020

The announcement, according to the NYT, was made around 1 a.m. ET on Friday, which would only be 36 hours ago. Being 72 hours into the diagnosis would mean the President had COVID-19 as early as Wednesday.

Doubt was also sparked by seeming vagueness of new information. While Conley and others on the medical team indicated they were pleased with Trump’s condition, some specifics were not given.

During the conference, Conley would not detail certain aspects, including the height of Trump’s fever, questions about steroids — in addition to seeming hesitance to discuss oxygen with reporters.

Trump’s doctor:

Said 72 hours into diagnosis (Trump told the public 35 hours ago)

Won’t say when his last negative test was

Was evasive on questions about oxygen

Won’t detail what heart and lung scans revealed

Won’t answer about steroids

Won’t reveal how high fever was — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 3, 2020

The White House needs to clarify the timeline ASAP. If, based on the timeline provided by Dr. Conley, the president was symptomatic on Thursday and had tested positive for COVID-19 72 hours ago and yet carried on with his normal schedule, that would be shocking. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 3, 2020

Several minutes after the questions erupted over social media, Wall Street Journal White House Reporter Rebecca Ballhaus said a WH official clarified, saying Conley meant to say the diagnosis was in Day 3, not 72 hours in. Meanwhile, a source reportedly told the White House pool that the president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

This anonymous quote was sent to the White House pool reporters. It arrived in my inbox and the inboxes of other reporters who cover this White House. I do not know where this quote came from, and why this anonymous person has the authority to contradict the president’s doctors. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 3, 2020

The White House has not yet given official specific clarification.