Pres. Trump COVID-19 update raises doubt about time of diagnosis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the Saturday morning update on Pres. Donald Trump’s condition after being hospitalized for COVID-19, the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis is being called into question.
During the conference, physician Dr. Sean Conley indicated that Trump was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” which would put the positive test earlier than early Friday morning, when the news was announced, according to the New York Times.
The announcement, according to the NYT, was made around 1 a.m. ET on Friday, which would only be 36 hours ago. Being 72 hours into the diagnosis would mean the President had COVID-19 as early as Wednesday.
Doubt was also sparked by seeming vagueness of new information. While Conley and others on the medical team indicated they were pleased with Trump’s condition, some specifics were not given.
During the conference, Conley would not detail certain aspects, including the height of Trump’s fever, questions about steroids — in addition to seeming hesitance to discuss oxygen with reporters.
Several minutes after the questions erupted over social media, Wall Street Journal White House Reporter Rebecca Ballhaus said a WH official clarified, saying Conley meant to say the diagnosis was in Day 3, not 72 hours in. Meanwhile, a source reportedly told the White House pool that the president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
The White House has not yet given official specific clarification.