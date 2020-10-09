Pres. Trump eager to get back on the campaign trail

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–With less than a month left until election day, President Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail.

But he has yet to reveal whether he’s had a negative covid test since being hospitalized with the virus a week ago.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visits another battleground state in the southwest today.

President Trump lashed out on the Rush Limbaugh show over reports a justice department-led review of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election.

The President is planning to resume in-person campaign rallies as soon as Saturday night, after his doctor sent a memo saying he could safely do so. That’s less than a week after he was discharged from hospital.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Nevada, with multiple stops in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, the president said he would hold off on negotiating another covid stimulus bill until after the election. Now White House officials say he has approved a revised package offer.

This morning, the house speaker announced a bill to create a “commission on presidential capacity.”

The panel would be charged with deciding whether a president is fit to perform his or her duties under the 25th amendment.

White House officials have called the proposal quote “absurd”, and the bill is not likely to be considered by the republican-led senate.