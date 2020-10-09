Pres. Trump to head out on the campaign trail again

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–President Trump will begin holding in-person campaign events tomorrow, just eight days after being hospitalized for covid-19.



He went on a spree of radio and television interviews, claiming he’s cured and possibly now immune from the coronavirus.

The president’s physician signed off on the decision…but didn’t say if the president has tested negative or if he’s still contagious.

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in Florida last night, hosting a packed indoor event with few people wearing masks.

The President’s urgency to hit the campaign trail comes with less than a month to go until election day… and time running out to make up ground with voters.

The CBS news battleground tracker poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win if the election were held today…with only six states considered a toss up.

Biden hit one of those states Thursday campaigning in Arizona with running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden slammed President trump for calling Senator Harris a beast.