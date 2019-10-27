President Donald Trump announces killing of ISIS leader

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world’s most wanted man.
Trump said at the White House that the U.S. had “brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.”
Trump said that as U.S. forces bore down on him, al-Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three of his children and detonated a suicide vest.