President Donald Trump announces killing of ISIS leader

In this photo provided by the White House, President Donald Trump is joined by from left, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary mark Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington. monitoring developments as in the U.S. Special Operations forces raid that took out Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Shealah Craighead/The White House via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world’s most wanted man.

Trump said at the White House that the U.S. had “brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.”

Trump said that as U.S. forces bore down on him, al-Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three of his children and detonated a suicide vest.