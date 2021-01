WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) In Washington despite speculation of violent protests on Wednesday,

President-Elect — Joe Biden says he feels safe to attend his inauguration on the 20th.

All across the country, police are preparing for more armed protests and no place has taken more security measures than the nation’s capitol.



Only 1,000 people are allowed to attend the inauguration while as many as 20,000 guardsmen are authorized to provide security for the ceremony.