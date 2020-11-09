President Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

FILE – In this March 18, 2020, file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks as President Donald Trump listens during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House in Washington. The government’s $3 trillion effort to rescue the economy from the coronavirus crisis is stirring worry at the Pentagon. Bulging federal deficits may force a reversal of years of big defense spending gains and threaten prized projects like the rebuilding of the nation’s arsenal of nuclear weapons. Esper says the sudden burst of emergency spending to prop up a stalled economy is bringing the Pentagon closer to a point where it will have to shed older weapons faster and tighten its belt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WLNS)– President Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

The president tweeted news of the firing Monday afternoon, by first naming his replacement Christopher Miller, and then noting Esper was out, and he was thankful for his service.

Miller is the current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and will assume the role effective immediately per the president.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated