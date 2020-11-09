President Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

WASHINGTON (WLNS)– President Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
The president tweeted news of the firing Monday afternoon, by first naming his replacement Christopher Miller, and then noting Esper was out, and he was thankful for his service.
Miller is the current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and will assume the role effective immediately per the president.
