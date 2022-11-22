GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden will be visiting Michigan later this month.
The president will be stopping in at Bay City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the White House said in a Tuesday release.
The White House says Biden will be discussing “the progress we have made in the last two years, including by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”
Biden visited Michigan in September for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.