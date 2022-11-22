President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden will be visiting Michigan later this month.

The president will be stopping in at Bay City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the White House said in a Tuesday release.

The White House says Biden will be discussing “the progress we have made in the last two years, including by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

Biden visited Michigan in September for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.