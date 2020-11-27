President says he would leave office if Electoral College goes for Biden

President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, on prescription drug prices. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – President Donald Trump said today that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College makes Joe Biden’s election win official, but he says such a decision would be a “mistake.”

Taking questions from the press for the first time since Election Day, the president repeated disputed claims that his defeat was the result of fraud in battleground states.

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” the president said. He told reporters he did not yet want to talk about a potential run for the Oval Office in 2024.

President Trump also announced today that he would travel to Georgia next week to rally on behalf of two Republican Senate candidates. The two runoff elections in that state will determine which party controls the upper chamber for the next two years. The rally will be held on December 5th.

The president’s comments came after he made a video call to U.S. troops serving overseas, thanking them for their service and wishing them a happy Thanksgiving.