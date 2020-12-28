President Trump signs Covid-19 relief bill, financial expert explains when you could expect your stimulus check

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- The second round of covid-19 relief has been signed by the president after months of negotiations.
Now the question most people have is when will they receive their stimulus checks.
“Probably within the next few weeks especially if you opted for direct deposit when you did your taxes,” says Christopher Berry an attorney-adviser at Castle Wealth Group.
Berry says the extra cash is on the way. The income amounts will be based on your 2019 tax return, so those making less than $75,000 will get the full $600. Couples making less than $150,000 will get $1,200. There will be also $600 given to dependents under the age of 17.
6 news asked Berry what happens if the income is above those thresholds?
“So what’s gonna happen is that it’s going to be reduced 5 dollars every 100 dollars of income above those thresholds, so it going to max out for single individual at $87,000 and for a married couple $174,000. If you’re above those numbers you will not receive any benefit.”
For those receiving unemployment they will be eligible for an additional $300 a week for the next 11 weeks, but these initial payments will be late going out because President Trump signed the bill after the old benefits expired.
The Democrat-controlled House is meeting to vote on a bill to increase the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person. This is what President Trump wanted before signing the bill.
However, most experts believe the Republican-led Senate may vote against that stimulus increase.
We will update you on-air, online, and on our 6 news app when a decision is made.