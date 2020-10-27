President Trump to hold campaign rally in Lansing today

<<<This LIVE event is scheduled to start at 2PM, you can watch it here on wlns.com

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The 2020 November election is one week away, and today, again showcasing the road to the White House runs through Michigan, President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally in Lansing.

This afternoon’s rally marks the president’s second Michigan stop this month. He held one in Muskegon less than 2 weeks where thousands of people attended.

In a race where nearly 50 million Americans have already cast their ballots, both Presidential candidates continue to hit the battleground states hard, in hopes of swaying those who may be undecided, or not yet cast their ballot.

The grand prize here in Michigan, 16 electoral votes. Those votes President Trump won in 2016, when he defeated former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

A recent poll taken here by EPIC-MRA, shows former Vice President Joe Biden, maintains his lead over the president here in the Mitten States. You can check out those full results here.

In case it wasn’t clear what the value of Michigan was during this race, President Trump’s visit will get an encore performance tomorrow, when Vice President Mike Pence holds a rally of his own in Flint.

That rally will be the Vice President’s second campaign stop in Michigan in less than a week.

Also coming to Michigan this week, the other man looking to become President of the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic Presidential Nominee will spend time here on Halloween, for a final stop Just three days before election day. His running mate Kamala Harris spent time in the Detroit area on Sunday.

The Biden camp did release the following statement ahead of today’s presidential visit:

“With one week left until the election, Michiganders can finally put an end to the chaos, failure, and division that has defined Donald Trump’s presidency. We can bring this country back together, get this virus under control, lower health care costs, and build our economy back better than before.” Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee

It’s a message president trump has disagreed with throughout the race, and will likely counter today during his time in Michigan. Where he plans to make his case, for another four years in office.

