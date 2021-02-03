Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood reportedly under investigation for voter fraud

A pro-Trump attorney who pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, including allegations of voter fraud, is reportedly under investigation for illegal voting. CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV cites a high-level source in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office as saying that office is investigating whether Wood voted “out of state” — in Georgia even though he was actually a resident of South Carolina at the time of the November election.

It’s unclear if Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia and if he was considered a resident when he cast his ballot.

In a statement sent to CBS News, Wood said he has “been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday [February 1, 2021].”

He added, “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger” — the Georgia secretary of state.

Wood told NPR he “was domiciled in Atlanta in October of 2020 and was a resident of Georgia at that time. … I own properties in Georgia and South Carolina.”

The prominent pro-Trump figure sued Raffensperger in one of a series of unsuccessful lawsuits alleging election fraud in the 2020 election. Wood, along with Sidney Powell, filed the suits in battleground states to try to overturn election results.

Wood spoke at far-right rallies about his claims, including a December 2 “Stop The Steal” event in Georgia.

A “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. preceded the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

The 68-year-old was permanently suspended by Twitter for pushing conspiracy theories and promoting the Capitol attack. He was temporarily suspended, then banned for saying he’d use a second account to get around the suspension, according to Buzzfeed News.

Recently, the State Bar of Georgia opened an investigation into Wood’s competence. According to The Associated Press, the inquiry falls “under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse.”