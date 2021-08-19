Procession will escort fallen deputy to memorial service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty over the weekend will be honored with a funeral procession and memorial service Sunday.

The memorial service for Ryan Proxmire, who has been posthumously promoted to sergeant, will begin at 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The memorial service will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on woodtv.com.

Ahead of the service, a procession starting at 11 a.m. will escort Proxmire and his family to the auditorium. People wishing to pay their respects may stand along Stadium Drive between 9th and Howard Streets.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic along Stadium Drive and around the Western Michigan University campus. Those attending the memorial service should get to the auditorium via Oliver Street. The I-94 off-ramp at 9th Street and the US-131 off-ramp at Stadium Drive will be closed during the procession.

A private family service will precede the procession. There is no public visitation.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously said she would order flags lowered to half-staff on the day of Proxmire’s memorial service.

An undated courtesy photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

A makeshift memorial outside the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen Depity Ryan Proxmire. (Aug. 18, 2021)

Proxmire was shot the night of Aug. 14 south of Galesburg while chasing a suspect who was firing from his fleeing van. The deputy died the next day at the hospital.

The suspect kept leading other deputies on a chase until he crashed into a field south of the village of Climax, There, authorities say, he got out of his van and started shooting again. Deputies returned fire and the suspect died.