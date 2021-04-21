Progressives reintroduce the Green New Deal in Congress

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Ocasio-Cortez is running for re-election in the 14th congressional district against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC anchor. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Edward Markey reintroduced the controversial Green New Deal on Tuesday.

The Green New Deal is a non-binding resolution that was first proposed two years ago. It contains a wish list of progressive actions aimed at reducing negative impacts on the environment and climate. It became a favorite point of attack for conservatives, who oppose the plan.

The original goal of the Green New Deal was to allow America to take a leading role in helping the world reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It lays out goals for the United States to gradually end its reliance on fossil fuels and create high-paying jobs in the green energy industry.

The new form of the plan also incorporates a proposal aimed at reducing pollution in low-income communities and reduce the appearance of lead in municipal water supplies.

The reintroduced Green New Deal faces an uphill battle in Washington. In addition to Republicans, some moderate Democrats have voiced opposition to the bill. Even if it passes the House, where Democrats hold a narrow majority, it would take 10 Republican votes in the Senate to get through the filibuster in the Senate.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says it is a political gamble, but she says the greatest risk is doing too little to protect the climate.