Protesters refused to wear masks at Howell Public Schools Board of Education Meeting forcing adjournment

Howell, Mich. (WLNS)— According to WHMI, on Monday April 12, 2021, the Howell public schools board of education meeting was forced to adjourn earlier than intended. District officials say it’s due to a number of people who attended, and were not following the current COVID-19 guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requiring attendees to wear a face mask.

A group who calls themselves, “Unmask Livingston County & Surrounding Areas” protested and refused to wear masks during this meeting. The group advocates against COVID-related restrictions.

The video obtained above is from WHMI 93.5 Local News.

The group also took to Facebook where they discussed going to the school board meeting and advocating their personal rights. On Facebook, they wrote “educate, protect and advocate for our God-given and constitutionally protected rights.”

Tom Gould the Howell District Spokesman sent this statement to the radio station WHMI regarding the early adjournment. “On Monday, April 12, 2021, the Howell Public Schools Board of Education voted to adjourn its meeting early due to a number of people in attendance who were not in compliance with the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Epidemic Order requiring attendees to wear a face mask. The meeting will be rescheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021. The district will be exploring its options to safely hold the rescheduled meeting.”