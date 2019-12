LANSING, MI (WLNS) — On Tuesday, protestors are expected to gather at the State Capitol Building calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The “Nobody is Above the Law” rally is nationwide with more than 500 actions happening in 50 states and Washington D.C.

The rally is happening at 5:30 pm, the night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach President Trump.

