Oakland County, Mich. (WLNS)–Authorities are trying to find-out who taped razor blade to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, that sliced the fingers of a worker who was removing signs that were too close to a roadway in Oakland County.
Officials say the 52-year-old Commerce township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says a second sign found along the roadside also had razor blades taped all along the bottom edge.
Razor blades taped to Trump campaign sign
