Real Estate business still going strong in Michigan amid coronavirus pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The real estate business is still going strong according to local realtors in mid-Michigan.

Just before the pandemic declaration, realtors saw a surge in home buyers when the interest rates were at record lows. But even amid the cornoavirus crisis, Keller Williams realtor Matt Smith says people are still selling and buying homes.

“Today in the last 48 hrs we’ve got 45 new listings in our own MLS.”

Smith says his industry is finding new ways to adapt to social distancing, by having sellers virtually take buyers on tours of their home, and by doing “curbside closings”.

“We had one of our agents actually do a closing on a hood of a car last week.”

Smith says it is too soon to see if the industry will change as the pandemic continues, but in the meantime he is thankful.