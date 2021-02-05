Reanimation and Zombies: Discussion with author Frank Swain

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Frank Swain, whose work has investigated the science behind attempts to create ‘real-life’ zombies is hosting a free, virtual discussion Saturday, Feb. 13.

Join the Concatenation Convention, or Con Con, for an interview and discussion with author Frank Swain.

Swain’s book, “How to Make a Zombie: The Real Life (and Death) Science of Reanimation and Mind Control,” explores the incredible history of attempts to raise the dead and subjugate the living, from clandestine Soviet laboratories to the witchdoctors of Haiti. Swain is an award-winning science writer whose work has appeared in MIT Tech Review, Wired, Vice, Hakai, the BBC and more. He lives in Barcelona, Spain.

Register now for this free virtual event; https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcOqsrTkuGtfvBxleLiyRsf7yo0ppDnVe. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the fun!

Con Con brings together the world of science fiction and fact. In 2021, Con Con continues its yearlong exploration of reanimation and the forces of nature that inspire humans to create incredible art and culture. Jackson College professors Steven Albee-Scott and Steven Tuckey, with community member Jon Hart, coordinate the events. Learn more at www.jxnconcon.org.