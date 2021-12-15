RECALL: Nearly 11K pounds of pepperoni potentially contaminated

WASHINGTON D.C. — After routine product testing by the Department of Defense, Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp.’s Margherita Meats, Inc. was found to potentially have Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) in their ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based brand is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of RTE pepperoni products.

The RTE unsliced pepperoni product was produced and packaged on June 17, 2021.

Packaging for the recalled Magherita Meats product, courtesy of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The following product has been recalled:

8-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita PEPPERONI”.

The product has a lot code of P1931C and a “use by date” of 12-14-21 on the label.

Additionally, the products have the establishment number “EST. 19” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting in people. The microorganism puts those with compromised immune systems at risk for severe illness.

Typical treatments for Bacillus cereus are rehydrating and other care, including antibiotics, are the usual treatment.

As of today, there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of RTE pepperoni products.

Those concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who purchased these products should not consume them, as these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Customers should call the Margherita Consumer Affairs Hotline at (844) 342-2596.