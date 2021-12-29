RECALL: Rotini, plant-based bolognese product may contain allergen

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall coming from Seviroli Foods Inc. of Garden City.

The brand is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit due to undeclared milk in the product.

The products were sold via Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and were distributed throughout the US.

The allergen was discovered on December 22, 2021.

Seviroli Foods products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Aplenty-Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement.

As of today, no illnesses or incidents have been reported.

All product related to this recall has been removed from Amazon store shelves.

The following products, with the specific lot numbers, are subject to recall:

Item # UPC # Item Description Lot Code Sell by Date 19759 842379197598 Aplenty Rotini with Plant based Bolognese

Meal Kit 24oz 1148 May 28,2022 1161 June 10,2022 1162 June 11, 2022

The lot code is located on the back, towards the bottom center of the product.

Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext. 111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.