Unprotected skin can be damaged in as little as 15 minutes, , according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has a list of recommendations to reduce your risk of skin cancer including staying in the shade during midday hours, wearing a hat with a wide brim, wearing sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays, using SPF 15 or higher sunscreen and avoiding indoor tanning.
During the summer the hours between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. are the most hazardous and in North America UV rays from sunlight are the greatest during the late spring and early summer.
Protection from ultraviolet radiation is important all year round, not just during the summer or at the beach because UV rays from the sun can reach you on cloudy and hazy days as well.
UV rays also reflect off of surfaces like water, cement, sand, and snow as well as exposure to UV radiation from indoor tanning like tanning beds, booths, or sunlamps.
Reduce your risk of skin cancer this summer
