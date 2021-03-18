Regional Michigan jobless rates ‘mixed’ in January

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jobless rates moved up in eight out of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas between December and January, reports the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
Four of the state’s regions exhibited jobless rate declines over the month, while five areas had no jobless rate change.
“Michigan regional labor market trends in January were primarily driven by workforce reductions,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Regional labor force levels fell in all Michigan regions both over the month and over the year.”
January jobless rates among the Michigan regions ranged from 4.8% to 10.2%.
Jobless rates rose in all of Michigan’s 17 labor market regions, with a median increase of 2.9 percentage points.
Total employment fell in 16 labor market regions.
The Detroit MSA was the only region to exhibit an increase of 0.2%.
Regional workforce levels were down as well, with County employment rates falling too.
For the full data, click here.
Note: Data in this release is not seasonally adjusted. As a result, employment and unemployment trends may differ from previously released Michigan seasonally adjusted data.