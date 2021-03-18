Regional Michigan jobless rates ‘mixed’ in January

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jobless rates moved up in eight out of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas between December and January, reports the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Four of the state’s regions exhibited jobless rate declines over the month, while five areas had no jobless rate change.

“Michigan regional labor market trends in January were primarily driven by workforce reductions,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Regional labor force levels fell in all Michigan regions both over the month and over the year.”

January jobless rates among the Michigan regions ranged from 4.8% to 10.2%.

Jobless rates rose in all of Michigan’s 17 labor market regions, with a median increase of 2.9 percentage points.

Total employment fell in 16 labor market regions.

The Detroit MSA was the only region to exhibit an increase of 0.2%.

Regional workforce levels were down as well, with County employment rates falling too.

For the full data, click here.

Note: Data in this release is not seasonally adjusted. As a result, employment and unemployment trends may differ from previously released Michigan seasonally adjusted data.