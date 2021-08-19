Remains of Michigan sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returning home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The remains of a Michigan sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be returning home this weekend.

Navy Ensign Francis Charles Flaherty, a Charlotte native, died while aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941 at the age of 22. He stayed aboard in a gun turret holding a flashlight as the ship was capsizing to help others escape.

Flaherty, who was buried as unknown, was accounted for on Sept. 30, 2019. He will be coming home to be buried on Saturday, nearly 80 years after his death.

For his heroism, Flaherty was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. He received several other awards: Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star and World War II Victory Medal.

Escort ship USS Flaherty (DE-135) was named in his honor.