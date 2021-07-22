Remembering Alex Trebek, former ‘Jeopardy!’ host on what would have been his 81st birthday

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” (Jeopardy! via AP)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek is remembered on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in honor of what would have been his 81st birthday.

Trebek was born on July 22, 1940. He died in November 2020. The news of Trebek’s passing was shared less than a year ago after his open and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Many fans took to social media to share their condolences and some of their favorite moments from the game show over the years.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

The late TV icon was known for his mastery of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

Trebek was recently honored through a “love letter” during the Daytime Emmys along with TV icon Larry King. The children of both Trebek and King were present and accepted awards on their late father’s behalf.

“For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of ‘Jeopardy!’, to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and the challenge — people had to think,” Trebek’s son said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.