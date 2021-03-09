Rep. Elissa Slotkin calls for 9/11-style commission review for Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) released a statement on Tuesday calling for a “9/11 Commission-Style Review” into the Jan. 6 capitol attack.

“While the release of yesterday’s report is an important first step in this process, General Honoré’s briefing reinforced my belief that we need a serious, 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of January 6. The two great commissions of my adult life –– the 9/11 Commission and the WMD Commission that looked at the failed intelligence that led to our war in Iraq –– are a good model for how to frame this new commission. ” said Slotkin

“The goal of a January 6 Commission is to inform the American public on what led to that attack. The goal is to bring the American public along with us, even if there are results that are hard to face. I appreciate General Honoré’s good start but look forward to the urgent stand-up of a significant, bipartisan commission that will help us understand and learn from this disturbing chapter,” Stlokin said in the statement.