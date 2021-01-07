Rep. Elissa Slotkin releases statement on invoking 25th amendment

“After yesterday’s events, when the President incited a violent attack on another branch of government, it’s time for the Vice President and the President’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from power. I’ve heard from a number of senior Trump Administration officials this morning that he is increasingly unhinged, and they are concerned about the actions he could take in the next few weeks. And while he has just 13 days left in power, we must as a country demonstrate that this kind of behavior is beyond the pale. I’d prefer cabinet officials to take action, but I will be ready to consider other steps, such as impeachment, in the short time we have left.



“But yesterday went beyond just the President. Congress needs a rigorous process of censure for any Members of Congress who similarly incited violence, either in their many speeches to the protestors, or through the media. I would recommend the same for any members of the Michigan legislature who attended the rally and incited violence. If you egged on those who sought to overturn the will of the people, you have no business serving the people — even if later you put out platitudes that you regret what happened. That’s what we call accountability.”