Rep. Justin Amash leaves Republican Party

Businesses across the nation are showing veterans and active-duty military personnel a little love for Independence Day.

To thank them for their service, some stores and restaurants are offering military discounts and freebies to customers who show military identification Thursday.

Some savings extend to spouses and families, and a few military discounts are offered year-round.

At some businesses, discharge papers, Veterans Affairs cards and veterans organization membership cards also can be used to prove service.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from July 4th through the 7th, customers with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstores nationwide. A Balance Rewards customer loyalty program membership is free and can be obtained at checkout.

Also in support of Veterans, Walgreens recently announced a commitment to hire 5,000 Veterans over the course of five years though their Helping Veterans with Educational and Retail Opportunities Program or HERO.

Potter Park Zoo is saying thank you to all United States Military by offering free admission to see nearly 500 animals that call Potter Park Zoo home. The zoo will be open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all to enjoy.

Military members get free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark on July 4 through 6. All active, retired or honorably discharged military members are eligible, plus up to six tickets can be purchased for immediate family members at the military discount rate.

From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, veterans and active military get a free American Roadhouse Meal at Logan's Roadhouse.

Through Sunday, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification get 20% off at Outback Steakhouse. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Chuck E. Cheese offers special military discount food offers to anyone who shows there Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card, or Dependent ID Card.

Omaha Steaks is offering active-duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents get 10% off Thursday.

Military members who join the Red Robin Royalty Program get special rewards.

All veterans are eligible for Home Depot's 10% military discount on Independence Day with a DoD-issued ID, a DD214 or a Veterans Driver’s License. Active-duty military, National Guard and reserve, retiree and disabled service members and their spouses, get a 10% everyday discount.

Lowe's offers 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans.

Learn more about the GM Military Discount program at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com.

A.C. Moore has a 15% off total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.

Advance Auto Parts provides 10% off regularly priced items for in-store purchases for active-duty, reserve and retired status members, all veterans receiving VA benefits, spouses and dependent children up to 18 with proof of military status.

O'Reilly Auto Parts offers in-store discount of 10% off retail price for most items for active duty, reserve members, retired service members and veterans with valid ID. Immediate family members of active duty or veterans are eligible for discount if they have a government issued dependent ID card.

Pep Boys provides a 10% discount every day for active and retired military with valid military or veteran ID.

Mondays are Military Mondays at Kohl's where active-duty military, retirees, veterans and family members get 15% off in-store when they show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or a veteran ID at checkout.

Michaels provides a 15% discount for military families every day as well as Joann Stores.

Please feel free to send us any discounts or deals we may have missed as we continue to update this page.