Rep. Slotkin remembers legacies of 8th District Black leaders on House floor

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In honor of Black History Month, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) honored the lives and legacies of Black leaders in Michigan’s 8th district as well as the MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan on the house floor Thursday.

In speeches on the floor of the U.S. House, Slotkin’s recognitions continue the memory and legacy of these leaders in the official Congressional Record of the People’s House.

Slotkin’s full remarks as prepared, for each honoree, are below:

Olivia Letts, Lansing (Video of Slotkin’s Remarks can be viewed here):