EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin met with members of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to learn more about the on-going struggle there to earn higher wages and keep a full staff.

Slotkin talked a lot about the importance of local municipalities working together to resolve this ongoing issue.

According to Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, beginning in mid-September the department will no longer have 24-hour patrol.

That’s because they won’t have enough deputies to do it, and after proposing that unused federal dollars be used to increase wages, Eaton County commissioners decided not to vote on that proposal.

Slotkin says Eaton County officials have a right to those federal funds.

“The American Rescue Plan Act bill of March of 2021 was the first time we really pushed through this idea that money should go into local hands, it should go to the smallest unit of government,” Slotkin said. “So, Eaton County got $20 million out of that, and it was and is their decision on how to spend those dollars. And in my mind public safety is issue No. 1. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t care about public safety in their community and their county.”

Slotkin says she plans to meet with Eaton County commissioners to hear more about what they plan to do next.